Jill Rose Quinn

Jill Rose Quinn made history Tuesday night when she cleared the path to becoming the first openly transgender person elected to office in Illinois.

Quinn, 65, won the two-candidate Democratic primary race to fill the Kevin M. Sheehan vacancy on the Cook County Circuit Court. Based on unofficial results, she earned 78% of the vote.

Without Republican opposition in the November general election, Quinn is the presumptive winner in that race, too. Judges elected in November take their judicial oaths in early December.

“It’s been a crazy campaign,” Quinn said. “My initial reaction was that this is a victory for everyone who feels marginalized. It goes to show that if you’re true to yourself you’ll succeed and prosper.”

Quinn was endorsed by the state Democratic Party and several local politicians.

“We had a great support staff. I couldn’t have done it without everyone around me, especially my partner Stephanie Marder, who has been a rock,” she said. “I also owe a lot to Toni Preckwinkle, Lori Lightfoot, [Illinois Senate President] Don Harmon and [State Sen.] Sara Feigenholtz for their support, and to the Illinois Democratic Party for taking a chance on me.”

In her endorsement, Lightfoot, the first openly LGBT mayor of a major U.S. city, called Quinn “an accomplished attorney” and said “her perspective and experience will be invaluable for our courts and our community.”

Quinn graduated from The John Marshall Law School in 1983 and started her own practice in 1997, where she handles a range of practice areas for clients.

In 2018, she ran and lost a primary race for a 10th Judicial Subcircuit seat — an experience she said helped prepare her for this cycle.

“This time was different from 2018 because I knew better how to go about everything,” she said. “I realized it was better for me to run countywide instead of just in my subcircuit, because I was able to get a broader base of support, but I really just understood the system better this time. It’s like if you fail first grade and you have to repeat it, you’re going to pay attention and do better the second time.”

Her primary victory puts Quinn in line to become only the fifth transgender judge in the U.S., the first having been appointed in 2010. And come November, she’ll be the first transgender person to be elected to any office in Illinois.

Transgender people are individuals whose gender identity or gender expression is different than the sex they were assigned at birth.

“It’s really a matter of self-realization,” said Quinn, who began her transition in 2002 while maintaining her private law practice. “You need to be able to be yourself to succeed. You can’t just keep faking it. Maybe in the short-term it can work, but to be successful in the long run you need to be comfortable in your own skin.”

Quinn said she hopes she can be an inspiration to others who feel marginalized.

“I want my election to be a beacon for transgender kids out there, and for their parents and grandparents who are worried about them,” she said. “I know a lot of them wonder if there’s a place for them in the world, if they’ll be able to find a job or love, and I want them to know that, yes, it is possible. There is a place for them.

“It’s a history-making thing,” she added. “I want to thank the people of Cook County for recognizing the need for diversity on the bench and I’m grateful I got to be the person who was there when we were ready for it. I’m looking forward to opening up the bench to a new viewpoint and being a resource for other judges.”

Quinn said she was pleased with the diversity represented in this judicial election cycle.

“This was a great election for diversity,” she noted. “Putting the slating process in the hands of a committee instead of one individual this year was a great step, and I hope that continues. I think we’re moving forward, and the results of this election have me very encouraged for the future.”