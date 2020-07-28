SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Attorney General asked the state’s high court Monday to transfer and consolidate five nearly identical lawsuits against Gov. J.B. Pritzker filed last week by a downstate attorney challenging disaster declarations in several counties.Kwame Y. Raoul argues in his 22-page filing that the complaints filed July 23 by Thomas G. DeVore on behalf of plaintiffs in Bond, Clinton, Edgar and Richland Counties should be consolidated in a case pending in Sangamon County. DeVore is a partner with Silver Lake …