SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul was co-lead on a court brief filed Monday by a coalition of 20 attorneys general in opposition to a Florida law that makes it more difficult for previously incarcerated individuals to vote, according to his office.Raoul and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine led the group that filed an amicus brief in federal court supporting a lawsuit challenging a Florida law that prevents previously incarcerated residents from voting unless they pay all legal …