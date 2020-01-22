SPRINGFIELD — The state’s top attorney is supporting a lawsuit that seeks to block federal agents from making civil immigration arrests inside and around state courthouses.Illinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul was one of 14 attorneys general who filed an amicus brief last week that endorses Washington state’s lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.“No one should be afraid to visit courthouses to access …