Illinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul has filed suit over the implosion of the Crawford Generating Station smoke stack last month.

Raoul’s single-count complaint in Cook County Circuit Court names as defendants Hilco Redevelopment LLC; HRP Exchange 55 LLC; MCM Management Corp. and Controlled Demolition Inc. as the parties responsible for the April 11 demolition that blanketed the Little Village neighborhood in dust.

The 13-page filing alleges violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act as well as Pollution Control Board regulations, and seeks an injunction against the companies ordering them to “immediately undertake all necessary corrective action that will result in a final and permanent abatement of violations.”

The AG also seeks a $50,000 civil penalty for each violation and an additional $10,000 for each day of each violation.

”Between April 11, 2020 and the date of the filing of this [c]omplaint, and on such other dates better known to the [d]efendants, the [d]efendants caused the emission of particulate matter into the residential neighborhood adjacent to the [s]ite due to the [d]efendants’ insufficient dust suppression controls at the [s]ite during and after the felling of the concrete smokestack,” the filing states.

It specifically cites violations of Section 9(a) of the EPA, and Section 201.141 of the air pollution regulations. Both laws have similar language, stating no person “shall [c]ause or threaten or allow the discharge or emission of any contaminant into the environment,” among other things.

“Violations of the pertinent environmental statutes and regulations will continue unless and until this [c]ourt grants equitable relief in the form of preliminary and, after trial, permanent injunctive relief,” the attorney general’s filing states.

The coal-fueled power plant was built in 1924 and shut down in 2012. The site along the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal is slated to host a million-square-foot warehouse.

Residents near the site on the Southwest Side reported respiratory problems as well as anxiety, the filing added. And those issues were particularly concerning on the date in question, as the community faces the broader public health emergency caused by COVID-19, “an illness that is marked by significant respiratory problems.”

The lawsuit seeks payment of costs and attorneys’ fees.

Raoul in a statement said the companies failed to take proper precautions during the demolition.

“I am committed to holding the defendants accountable for the environmental damage done to the Little Village community and working to address any remaining contamination,” he added.

The case is People ex rel. Kwame Raoul v. Hilco Redevelopment LLC, et al., 20 CH 4076.