A Chicago police oversight agency recommended suspension and in some cases potential termination for more than half a dozen officers following a botched 2019 raid on the home of a Black woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed, according to a report released Wednesday.Earlier this year, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigated the wrongful raid on social worker Anjanette Young’s home, noted nearly 100 allegations of misconduct by about a dozen officers.The …