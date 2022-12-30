When the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued TransUnion Interactive and two affiliated companies for allegedly violating an administrative consent order, it added a new party: John T. Danaher, TUI’s former president and executive vice president.Danaher argued he couldn’t be held liable for the alleged violations because he wasn’t a party during the administrative proceedings and didn’t receive the due process protections provided by Sec. 5563 of the Consumer Financial Protection Act.Federal …