Airbnb Inc. can’t compel arbitration in a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence after a man was permanently injured when the railing gave way on an elevated porch deck of a home booked by a friend, a state appellate panel held. In a split decision Friday, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed a trial court’s judgment, ruling in favor of plaintiff Andrew Peterson. Justice Michael B. Hyman delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.“[Because] Peterson had nothing to do with booking the property on …