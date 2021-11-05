An Illinois appellate court has ruled that a lawsuit against Airbnb in which a Cook County man died in a house fire should be tried in Maine, where the rental home was located.The panel of the 1st District Appellate Court reversed the Cook County Circuit Court, which had denied Airbnb’s request for dismissal in Illinois.Julie Gilbert reserved a stay at a home in Maine through Airbnb in September 2016 to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend, Baldomero Zamora, Sr., a Cook County resident.In October 2016, the day after the …