In one of the first (of what likely will be many) lawsuits related to the coronavirus pandemic, Qualtrics — a technology company based in Utah — sued SME Entertainment Group (a branch of music conglomerate Live Nation) seeking to be relieved of its contractual obligations after canceling the scheduled performance of the rock band, The Killers, during its annual X4 Management Summit, which was to be held in Salt Lake City from March 10-13.

On March 3, Qualtrics postponed its summit “because of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the health risks posed to attendees who would be in close proximity to each other in large groups for extended periods of time.” Qualtrics alleged that it asked SME to postpone The Killers performance but SME insisted on full payment, claiming the health risk was not sufficient to justify cancellation under the parties’ agreement.

The parties settled on confidential terms shortly after the lawsuit was filed, following the issuance of government orders restricting large gatherings and the subsequent widespread cancellation of public events.

Although the specific contractual language in The Killers lawsuit was kept under seal, the dispute highlights an issue which many businesses, lawyers and courts will have to deal with in the months and years ahead: Will the coronavirus pandemic and related governmental orders excuse or modify a party’s contractual obligations? The answer lies in several rarely litigated contractual provisions and common-law doctrines discussed in detail here.

We have divided this article into two parts, the remainder of this part addresses the typical contractual provisions relied upon in times like these, which are known as force majeure clauses. Part two will focus on common-law doctrines (such as impossibility and commercial frustration) that may excuse a party’s delayed performance or nonperformance of its contractual obligations.

Begin with the contract

As with most commercial disputes, if a written contract is involved, the first step is to look at the specific provisions and language in that contract. The most relevant question when assessing the impact of an external event or circumstance is whether the parties’ contract includes a force majeure clause.

A force majeure clause is a contractual provision that excuses a party from not performing its contractual obligations where such performance becomes impossible or impracticable, due to an event or circumstance that the parties could not have anticipated or controlled. Many clauses include a non-inclusive list of events or circumstances that may constitute a force majeure event, such as acts of God; fire; flood; terrorism; war; electric grid interruption or curtailment; earthquake; other natural disasters; epidemics; strikes and labor disputes; or requirements, actions or failure to act on behalf of governmental authorities (including changes to existing laws and regulations or the enactment of new laws and regulations).

Importantly, some force majeure clauses include notice provisions wherein the party experiencing the force majeure event is required to give prompt notice to the other party (presumably so that party can begin mitigation efforts).

Force majeure clauses are generally enforced as written in almost all jurisdictions, including Illinois. Courts will, however, construe such clauses narrowly as they are loathe to excuse nonperformance of agreed-upon obligations. The party invoking the force majeure provision bears the burden of proving its applicability. Economic hardship alone will rarely qualify as a force majeure. Likewise, events such as a general economic downturn, inflation, or a drop or increase in commodity prices generally do not qualify as a force majeure because they are foreseeable events and thus known risks assumed by the contracting parties. See, e.g., Ner Tamid Congregation of North Town v. Krivoruchko, 638 F.Supp.2d 913, 927 (N.D. Ill. 2009).

Also, in many instances, a force majeure event may only justify a delay in performance as opposed to excusing performance altogether. See Commonwealth Edison Co. v. Allied-General Nuclear Services, 731 F.Supp. 850, 860-61 (N.D. Ill. 1990).

Some force majeure clauses may require that the party invoking that provision use commercially reasonable efforts or reasonable diligence to attempt to overcome the impediment to performance. Even in the absence of such language, courts may impose “a general requirement, related to the duty of good faith that is read into all express contracts unless waived, that the promisor make a bona fide effort to dissolve the restraint that is preventing him from carrying out his promise.” Id. at 859.

Courts, however, will not require parties to undertake clearly futile efforts. (Of course, it bears noting that the party against whom the force majeure is asserted must be mindful of its own obligations of good faith and fair dealing and to mitigate damages).

In part two, which will appear in tomorrow’s Law Bulletin, we will consider the common-law doctrines available to a party who seeks to excuse the nonperformance or delayed performance of its contractual obligations due to the coronavirus pandemic. We will also share some practical tips for lawyers and their clients faced with this situation.