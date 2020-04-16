In part one of this article, we considered the circumstances under which a force majeure clause may excuse a party’s nonperformance or delayed performance of contract terms due to an unexpected occurrence, like the coronavirus pandemic. In part two we consider common law doctrines that may apply in such a situation.

Common law defenses

Illinois courts have recognized the defenses of impossibility and commercial frustration. Before discussing them in detail, three threshold issues merit consideration.

First, will these defenses be available only as gap fillers when there is no force majeure clause or do they apply even when there is a force majeure clause in a parties’ contract? This issue is not settled, but at least one Illinois court suggested that if there is a force majeure clause in the contract, it will supersede the common law defenses. Commonwealth Edison, 731 F.Supp. at 855.

Second, Illinois courts apply these defenses “only in narrow circumstances due in part to judicial recognition that the purpose of contract law is to allocate the risks that might affect performance and that performance should only be excused in extreme circumstances.” Downs v. Rosenthal Collins Group, 2011 IL App (1st) 090970, ¶ 39 (2011).

Third, the party invoking the doctrines of impossibility or commercial frustration bears the burden of proving their applicability to the facts at hand. See Rosenberger v. United Community Bancshares, 2017 IL App (1st) 161102, ¶ 24 (2017).

Impossibility

“Impossibility of performance is a contractual doctrine excusing performance where performance is rendered objectively impossible due to destruction of the subject matter of the contract or by operation of law.” Downs, 2011 IL App (1st) 090970, ¶ 39. Although some courts require that performance be literally impossible for the doctrine to apply, many courts have held that “impossibility means not only strict impossibility but impracticability because of extreme and unreasonable difficult, expense, injury or loss involved.” O’Brien Co. v. Highland Lake Construction, 17 Ill.App.3d 237, 241 (1st Dist. 1974).

The doctrine of impossibility “does not apply to excuse performance as long as it lies within the power of the promisor to remove the obstacle of performance.” Downs, 2011 IL App (1st) 090970, ¶ 39. Further, the doctrine applies only where “the circumstances creating the impossibility were not and could not have been anticipated by the parties, and the party asserting the doctrine demonstrates that it did not contribute to the circumstances” and “tried all practical alternatives available to permit performance.” Id.

“One particular example of impossibility is an intervening governmental regulation or order.” Rosenberger, 2017 IL App (1st) 161102, Par. 24.

Commercial frustration

Illinois also recognizes doctrine of commercial frustration. To obtain relief under this doctrine, the party asserting the defense must demonstrate that “(1) the frustrating event was not reasonably foreseeable and (2) the value of counter performance has been totally or nearly totally destroyed by the frustrating event.” Id.

Notably, if the contract at issue is one for the sale of goods, the U.C.C. codifies a version of the commercial frustration defense. See 810 ILCS 5/2-615 (“Excuse By Failure of Presupposed Conditions”); 2-616 (“Procedure on Notice of Claiming Excuse”).

Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic

So, will the coronavirus pandemic (and related governmental actions) excuse contractual performance under either a contractual force majeure clause or one of the common law defenses? To answer this question, the specific contractual language and the particular facts and circumstances must be examined. Some cases will be easy; others will require closer examination of the specific facts at issue. For example, a restaurant forced to close due to the pandemic could rely upon a force majeure clause or impossibility to avoid a contract to host a private event, but may not be able to claim a force majeure or impossibility with regard to a contract to purchase bourbon that could be easily stored and used when operations resume.

Returning to the cancellation of The Killers performance discussed in part one, there certainly was a good-faith dispute at the time Qualtrics canceled the X4 summit as large events were still being held and there was disagreement about the extent of the actions required in light of the coronavirus pandemic. By the time of The Killers’ scheduled performance, however, many more events had been canceled and the governor of Utah had ordered that no public events be held with more than 100 people in attendance. These supervening developments were surely a factor in leading to a quick settlement.

Practice tips

In conclusion, whether the coronavirus pandemic will excuse contractual performance must be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Here are some key considerations for lawyers and their clients when facing this issue:

•Start with the contract: A well-written force majeure provision may resolve the issue without resort to the common law doctrines of impossibility and frustration of commercial purpose. If the contract is silent or ambiguous, the common law doctrines may fill the gap.

•Give prompt notice: The party seeking to excuse performance should give notice to the other party as soon as possible. Some force majeure provisions require this; and, even without a contractual requirement, the courts may consider notice in determining the equities of the situation.

•Mitigate and act in good faith: If your client is the one seeking to excuse performance, it should explore all reasonable options to overcome the impediment to performance; e.g., if one supplier fails, try alternate sources. If your client is on the other side, they must be cognizant of their duties to act in good faith and to mitigate damages if possible. Courts will be sympathetic to parties legitimately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and will expect all parties to try to resolve the dispute in good faith.

•Document everything: Keep records of notice, efforts to overcome the obstacle to performance, mitigation and good-faith attempts to accommodate.

•Pay attention to this issue in new contracts: Although often overlooked as boilerplate, the current pandemic provides a fresh perspective on why those provisions should be carefully considered.