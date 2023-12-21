This story has been corrected to note that Burke was convicted on 13 counts.A federal jury Thursday found former Chicago Alderman Edward M. Burke, once the most powerful member of the Chicago City Council and the husband of a former chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, guilty of public corruption.Burke, 79, was convicted on 13 of 14 counts of racketeering, bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using a facility in interstate commerce to further criminal acts.Burke’s wife, former …