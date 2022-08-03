AUSTIN, Texas — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.”The judge cleared the jury from the courtroom to scold Jones at one point, and an attorney cross-examining him revealed that Jones’ attorneys had mistakenly sent the opposing side two years of his text messages by mistake.Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy who …