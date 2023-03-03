WALTERBORO, S.C. — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday, a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.Judge Clifton Newman asked Murdaugh if he had anything he wanted to say before sentencing, and the lawyer maintained his innocence. “As I tell you again, I respect this court. But I am innocent. I would never under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie and I would never under any circumstances hurt my son Paul Paul,” Murdaugh …