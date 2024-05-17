WASHINGTON — An upside-down American flag, a symbol associated with former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, was displayed outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in January 2021, The New York Times reported.A photo obtained and published by the newspaper on Thursday shows the flag flying on Jan. 17, 2021, days after the Republican’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to prevent certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election …