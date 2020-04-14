Tessa Jones’ premises liability complaint against William and George Steck alleged she was injured while riding as a passenger on an all-terrain vehicle, or ATV, operated by Maria Steck — a relative of the defendants who lived on a neighboring tract of farmland — but William and George requested summary judgment based on Section 11–1427(g) of the Illinois Vehicle Code, a tort immunity law called the ATV statute.

Tessa alleged she was injured because of negligence by William and George in failing to repair a hazardous condition on the levee where the accident occurred. But the ATV statute says owners, lessees or occupants owe no duty of ordinary care to keep premises safe for “use by others” of all-terrain vehicles.

Affirming summary judgment for William and George, the 3rd District Appellate Court explained that “Tessa falls into the category of ‘use by others’ to which the ATV statute applies” — even if the operator, Maria, as a relative of the defendants, wasn’t as an “other” under Section 11–1427. And it didn’t matter that the heading for the ATV statute refers to “illegal operation of an all-terrain vehicle” and Maria’s use of an ATV on the levee wasn’t illegal. Jones v. Steck, 2020 IL App (3d) 180548 (January 13, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Tom M. Lytton’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Section 11-1427(g) provides:

“(g) Notwithstanding any other law to the contrary, an owner, lessee, or occupant of premises owes no duty of care to keep the premises safe for entry or use by others for use by an all-terrain vehicle or off-highway motorcycle, or to give warning of any condition, use, structure or activity on such premises. This subsection does not apply where permission to drive or operate an all-terrain vehicle or off-highway motorcycle is given for a valuable consideration other than to this state...

“Nothing in this subsection limits in any way liability which otherwise exists for willful or malicious failure to guard or warn against a dangerous condition, use, structure, or activity.” 625 ILCS 5/11-1427(g).

The ATV statute limits liability for ATV injuries by stating that property owners, lessees, and occupants owe no duty of care to keep their premises safe “for entry or use by others for use by an ATV.”

The crucial term is “use by others.” If an injured party falls into the category of an “other,” the property owner is not liable for negligent conduct that may have contributed to the injury.

The word “other” generally refers to “the person or thing that remains or that has not been shown or mentioned yet,” according to Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary. Reading the statute with this definition in mind, it is clear the term “use by others” means use by someone other than an owner, lessee, or occupant. See Allendorf v. Redfearn, 2011 IL App (2d) 110130.

In Allendorf, a farmhand working for and living on property owned by the defendants, was injured while attempting to catch a loose bull on an ATV as part of his farmhand duties.

The reviewing court held the ATV statute did not bar the farmhand’s negligence claim against the property owners. The court applied the rules of statutory construction and determined that “the plain language of the ATV statute expresses the legislature’s intent to exempt owners, lessees, and occupants of land from the claims of ‘others’ relating to the others’ use of the land for riding ATVs.”

Because the farmhand was an employee and lived on the property, he was an occupant or owner rather than an “other.” The statute’s declaration that the property owners owed no duty of care to keep the premises safe for “use by others” did not apply to bar the farmhand’s claim.

Here, the plain and ordinary meaning of the word “others” leads us to conclude the ATV statute bars Tessa’s claims against defendants. Unlike the farmhand in Allendorf, Tessa falls into the category of “use by others” to which the ATV statute applies.

The plain language of the statute expresses the legislature’s intent to exempt owners, lessees and occupants from claims by others. Tessa does not own or lease the property, and she does not live on the property like the farmhand in Allendorf. Since she is not an owner, lessee, or occupant, she must be viewed as an “other.”

Tessa acknowledges that she may be viewed as an “other” but claims that the ATV statute still does not apply because, as a family member who was lawfully operating an ATV on property owned by her family, Maria cannot be considered an “other” under the statute.

We disagree. Maria also qualifies as an “other” under the statute. She does not own the levee nor does she occupy it. Although Maria lives with her parents on a tract of land nearby, she does not own or reside on the property where the accident occurred.

Even if we assume Maria qualifies as an owner or occupant under the statute, we find no correlation between Maria’s lawful use of the ATV as an owner or operator and Tessa’s claims against William and George.

Tessa seeks to recover damages from defendants for injuries she sustained based on premises liability. Those claims are not tied to Maria’s status.

If Maria had filed a premise liability action, the ATV statute might not have barred her claims against William and George. However, nothing in the language of the statute allows Tessa to vicariously claim the same protections. Thus, William and George do not owe a duty of care to Tessa to maintain the levee in a safe condition for ATV use or to warn of an unsafe condition.

The Snowmobile Registration and Safety Act contains nearly identical language, and courts have interpreted it similarly, in derogation of common law. Section 5-1(I) of the snowmobile act provides:

“Notwithstanding any other law to the contrary, an owner, lessee, or occupant of premises owes no duty to keep the premises safe for entry or use by others for snowmobiling, or to give any warning of any condition, use, structure or activity on such premises.”

In Moon v. Smith, 276 Ill. App. 3d 958 (1995), and Jacobson v. Waszak, 293 Ill. App. 3d 151 (1997), the court held the plain language of the statute indicated the intent of the legislature was to limit liability of property owners in snowmobile accidents in derogation of common law.

In Moon, the court held that “our legislature implemented a different standard of care for landowners’ tort liability in snowmobile accidents, which implies that our legislature intended negligence actions be barred and replaced by a different standard of care.”

Jacobson also recognized that snowmobiling is an “inherently dangerous sport” and “the clear language of the statute immunizes the landowner from an action sounding in negligence.”

We apply the same reasoning to our holding that limits premise liability under the ATV statute. The use of ATVs is inherently dangerous; riders travel several miles at high rates of speed, across acres of land, without knowledge of or permission from the landowners. The plain language of the ATV statute clearly implies, if not expressly states, a legislative intent to impose a different standard of care and bar ATV users from bringing negligence actions against landowners, except in cases of willful and malicious conduct.

Tessa raises two arguments challenging the plain language of the ATV statute. First, Tessa argues the ATV statute does not limit William and George’s liability because the language in the statute only applies to the illegal operation of an ATV by others. She maintains that the statute does not apply to her and any other non-trespassing ATV user because Section 11-1427 begins with the phrase “illegal operation of all-terrain vehicle or off-highway motorcycles.”

While the first paragraph of Section 11-1427 uses the term “illegal operation,” Section (g) does not mention the terms “illegal operation” or “illegal use.” It specifically precludes liability for injuries sustained by ATV users, in derogation of the common law. The last sentence of the provision, however, reserves liability for willful or malicious conduct, a duty imposed under common law regardless of user status.

Tessa’s argument that the ATV statute only applies to trespassers would render most of the language in Section 11-1427(g) superfluous and meaningless. The rules of statutory construction require us to avoid such an interpretation.

Second, Tessa contends the ATV statute only precludes liability in cases where the injury occurs to ATV “operators.” She claims because she was a passenger and was not operating or driving the ATV, the statute does not apply to her.

However, contrary to Tessa’s claims, the ATV statute does not refer to “operators;” the statute only refers to “use by others.” Black’s Law Dictionary defines the verb to “use” as “to employ for the accomplishment of a purpose; to avail one’s self of.” A person who is riding on an ATV as a passenger, while not operating the ATV, is making use of the vehicle and availing herself of it.

Tessa was using the ATV to enjoy the evening with Maria and other friends. Nothing in the plain language of the statute imposes a duty on William and George to maintain the property in a reasonably safe condition for Tessa’s use of the ATV as a passenger.

Because Tessa was injured while riding on the ATV and she was not an owner, lessee, or occupant of the levee, her premises liability claims against William and George are barred by the ATV statute.