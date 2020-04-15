In a case about an 11–year–old special education student who allegedly “came home from school, tied a bed sheet around his neck, and hung himself on a coat hook in his bedroom” because of “multiple episodes of bullying and violence at the hands of teachers, staff and students that went unaddressed” at two Chicago elementary schools — leaving J.D. with “severe and permanent brain injuries” — U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis concluded that J.D.’s mother, Teirra Black, alleged valid Equal Protection and Substantive Due Process claims against the Board of Education, four teachers and two principals. Black v. Littlejohn, No. 19 C 2585 (January 28, 2020).

The complaint alleged “students and teachers regularly called J.D. ‘stupid,’ ‘dumb,’ or ‘retarded,’ and joked that he would end up at a facility for people with mental disabilities,” Ellis recounted. “Teachers and security guards regularly called J.D. names in front of other students and parents of students.” Other students laughed when one of the teachers “called J.D. ‘dirty,’ ‘stupid,’ ‘nappy-headed,’ and asked him if his ‘brillo hair was the reason he couldn’t read.’’’ This teacher allegedly “hit J.D. and injured him.”

When J.D. transferred to another school, Ellis continued, teachers and students “continued to bully him.” Teachers “grabbed and scratched J.D.,” “grabbed J.D. by the back of his neck and hit him across the face.” Another “punched and choked J.D., and shoved his head against a wall, leaving marks across his chest and arms.” In one class, “a group of students physically attacked J.D.”

Here are highlights of Judge Ellis’ opinion on the constitutional claims (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Equal Protection

Black offers three different theories of discrimination under the Equal Protection clause: That defendants discriminated against J.D. based on his status as a disabled person, a victim of bullying and as a “class of one.” See Willowbrook v. Olech, 528 U.S. 562 (2000).

“The gravamen of equal protection lies not in the fact of deprivation of a right but in the invidious classification of persons aggrieved by the state’s action.” Nabozny v. Podlesny, 92 F.3d 446 (7th Cir. 1996). To state a claim, a plaintiff must typically allege that “the defendants acted with a nefarious discriminatory purpose and discriminated against him based on his membership in a definable class.” Id.

When, as here, the discrimination does not implicate a fundamental right or a suspect classification, a plaintiff must also “allege facts sufficient to overcome the presumption of rationality that applies to government classifications.” Wroblewski v. Washburn, 965 F.2d 452 (7th Cir. 1992).

The same principles apply when “a powerful public official picks on a person out of sheer vindictiveness.” Esmail v. Macrane, 53 F.3d 176 (7th Cir. 1995).

To state a “class of one” claim, the plaintiff must allege “she has been intentionally treated differently from others similarly situated and that there is no rational basis for the difference in treatment.” Olech, 528 U.S. at 564.

Defendants argue Black has failed to plead any of her theories of discrimination. With respect to the disability discrimination, defendants contend she has not plausibly alleged the discrimination was on account of J.D.’s disability. But “it does not take much to allege discrimination.” Wigginton v. Bank of America, 770 F.3d 521 (7th Cir. 2014). “Specific facts are not necessary.” Swanson v. Citibank, 614 F.3d 400 (7th Cir. 2010).

Even so, Black makes specific factual allegations regarding how the school staff treated J.D. She alleges that they called him names (“stupid,” “dumb”), choked, punched, and scratched him and that they treated complaints of bullying against special education students differently than complaints concerning other students:

“While students who experience accidents at school are given appropriate and adequate medical treatment, and their parents are informed of the incident, students, such as J.D., who are victims of bullying and aggressive behavior are not protected, their medical needs are not taken seriously and their parents are not informed of the incident or injury.”

This is enough to allege discrimination on account of J.D.’s disability.

Defendants argue that the comparison to students who experienced accidents at school is still too conclusory to support the inference that J.D. was treated differently than other students. But Black need not even “identify specific examples of similarly situated persons in her complaint.” Capra v. Cook County Board of Review, 733 F.3d 705 (7th Cir. 2013). That is particularly the case where the allegations themselves establish that the discrimination was arbitrary.

In this case, there is no conceivable rational basis for the alleged verbal and physical abuse, leading to the inference that school staff discriminated against J.D. on account of his disability or, alternatively, for no legitimate purpose at all. This is enough to plausibly conclude defendants intentionally treated J.D. differently on account of his disability or out of “sheer vindictiveness.” Esmail, 53 F.3d at 178.

With respect to Black’s third theory, that defendants discriminated against J.D. because he was a victim of bullying, defendants argue that the facts do not plausibly support this inference. But before reaching this issue, it is not clear that J.D.’s status as “a victim of bullying” constitutes a definable class.

Defining J.D.’s membership according to the same discriminatory conduct of which he complains obscures the distinction between the discrimination at issue and the class definition. See McDorman v. Smith, 437 F. Supp. 2d 768 (N.D. Ill. 2006).

Because neither party has adequately briefed this issue, however, the court will allow Black’s theory to remain and defendants may re-visit the issue at summary judgment.

Next, defendants argue that Black’s class of one claim must still fail because they are state actors entrusted to exercise inherently subjective and discretionary decision making that presupposes differential treatment. See Engquist v. Oregon Department of Agriculture, 553 U.S. 591 (2008) (“There are some forms of state action, however, which by their nature involve discretionary decision making based on a vast array of subjective, individualized assessments. In such situations, allowing a challenge based on the arbitrary singling out of a particular person would undermine the very discretion that such state officials are entrusted to exercise.”).

Courts have held that class of one equal protection claims do not apply in certain contexts such as public employment, or in particular cases involving law enforcement, Hanes v. Zurick, 578 F.3d 491 (7th Cir. 2009). But Hanes explained that whether a state actor has immunity depends on the context of the particular case.

Law enforcement officers, for example, sometimes operate under certain constitutional constraints that narrow an officer’s discretion. They need probable cause to arrest someone or a reasonable suspicion to perform a stop.

An officer that “repeatedly arrests someone solely because of malice,” however, is not immune to suit because the officer “is not exercising discretion and is not weighing the factors relevant to the officer’s duties to the public.” Hanes, 578 F.3d at 496.

Similar to the example given in Hanes, the allegations involving name-calling and assaultive behavior do not involve discretionary choices that warrant immunity. At most, the defendants in administrative positions could arguably fall on the “inherently discretionary” side of the dichotomy. The court can decide this issue at summary judgment when the parties present a better developed factual record.

Black, thus, may proceed with her equal protection claims.

Substantive Due Process

The Due Process clause protects an individual’s right to life, liberty, or property as against the state.

Students have a property interest in a K-12 public education. The Due Process clause does not, however, “impose an affirmative obligation on the state to ensure that those interests do not come to harm through other means.” DeShaney v. Winnebago County Department of Social Services, 489 U.S. 189 (1989).

There are two exceptions: 1) When the state has a “special relationship” with an individual by virtue of holding them in custody, and 2) When the state affirmatively creates a danger or renders an individual more vulnerable to a danger than they otherwise would have been, also called the “state-created danger exception.” D.S. v. East Porter County School, 799 F.3d 793 (7th Cir. 2015).

Because schools do not have a special relationship with students, the parties analyze the sufficiency of Black’s claims under the state-created danger theory. Under this exception, Black must establish that: 1) Defendants, by their affirmative acts, created or increased the danger that J.D. faced; 2) Defendants’ failure to protect J.D. was the proximate cause of his injury; and 3) Defendant’s conduct shocks the conscience.

Defendants argue that they are not liable because under D.S., a school’s inaction or inadequate response to school bullying is not enough to state a substantive due process claim. But Black has alleged more than mere inaction. Black alleges that [one of the teachers] called J.D. dirty and stupid in front of a class of laughing students, that students and teachers regularly mocked J.D. and that “teachers and security guards regularly called J.D. names in the presence of students and parents of other students.”

These allegations establish what the plaintiff in D.S. could not show: “that her teachers and coaches instigated, created, or increased the bullying that she experienced at school.” 799 F.3d at 798.

If the administrators knew about the abusive conduct by the teachers and failed to take corrective action, as Black plausibly alleges, they can also be held liable.

Defendants also argue that the alleged conduct does not “shock the conscience.” But the court cannot say that the alleged facts are categorically insufficient in this respect. Whether the conduct is sufficiently severe is a fact-bound inquiry that, in this case, is better resolved at trial or summary judgment.