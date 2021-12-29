Circuit Court of Cook County Judge Raúl Vega has been assigned to restricted duties over alleged misconduct concerning a statement to another judge just a month before he is set to retire, the Office of the Chief Judge announced Tuesday. The Executive Committee of the Circuit Court of Cook County has determined that, on or about Dec. 6, Vega allegedly made a statement to another judge that may violate the Illinois Code of Judicial Conduct.Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans, who convened the committee, has ordered the matter be …