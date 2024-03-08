Two appellate justice hopefuls and 15 circuit court candidates received negative ratings in the Alliance of Bar Associations combined evaluations for the March 19 primary, while the Chicago Bar Association (CBA) gave negative ratings to 13 candidates vying for Cook County Circuit Court.Members of the alliance, made up of 13 organizations including the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA), make recommendations for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies on the Cook County Circuit Court and its subcircuits, 1st …