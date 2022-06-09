The Alliance of Bar Associations for Judicial Screening has posted evaluations of judicial candidates ahead of the June 28 primary election.The 12 organizations in the alliance individually evaluated candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies on the Cook County Circuit Court, its subcircuits and the 1st District Appellate Court. It does not evaluate candidates outside the 1st District.Six candidates were automatically rated as “Not Recommended” across the board if they did not participate in the ranking process, which …