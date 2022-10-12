The Alliance of Bar Associations for Judicial Screening has posted evaluations of judicial candidates for the Nov. 8 general election.Made up of 12 legal organizations — including the Cook County Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association — the alliance makes recommendations for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies on the Cook County Circuit Court and its subcircuits, 1st District Appellate Court and 1st District Illinois Supreme Court. It does not evaluate candidates outside the 1st District.Each of …