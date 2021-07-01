The Alliance of Illinois Judges (AIJ) Annual Meeting and Installation of Officers met via Zoom on June 23 and followed it up by hosting its “Bench & Bar on Parade,” a virtual Pride Parade with video entries from more than 20 bar organizations.Over the next year, the AIJ will continue collaborating with other judges’ associations, particularly those representing marginalized communities, to help lift the voices of all our members and allies. Due to the historic levels of violence and discrimination being directed …