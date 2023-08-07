Having 35 years’ experience with the American Bar Association, Alpha M. Brady is stepping into the role of executive director with plans to amplify the “amazing work” already being done by the association.Brady, an Illinois native, will be based in Chicago at the ABA’s headquarters but will oversee the Washington, D.C., office and program sites in Texas, California and some 60 countries.The ABA is hosting its annual meeting in Denver through Tuesday.While the ABA has a global reach as one of the …