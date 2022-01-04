Amazon must face claims that it is violating the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act when it scans its workers’ facial geometry each day as part of wellness checks instituted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal judge held Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland of the Northern District of Illinois denied Amazon’s motion to dismiss the proposed class-action lawsuit that former employee William Naughton is pursuing against the online retail giant.Rowland did not rule on the merits of Naughton’s …