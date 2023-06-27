Amazon will have to face claims that it violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by using cameras in warehouses, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, filed Friday, U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp, Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged Amazon collected their biometric data. In a separate order, he returned one of the claims to Cook County Circuit Court.Benita Gorgas and Nelson Gorgas filed the proposed class action against Amazon.com Inc., Amazon.com …