The American Bar Association named Alpha M. Brady as its new executive director and the first person of color to lead the organization.Brady has been serving as ABA interim executive director since the departure of Jack Rives in March. She joined the ABA staff in 1988 after a year as assistant corporation counsel with the City of Chicago.Brady, an Illinois native with years of experience within the association, said she is deeply honored and excited to lead the ABA.“Our association is the national voice of the legal …