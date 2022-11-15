An appeals court Monday cleared the way for disabled inmates to jointly pursue claims that the toilet and shower facilities in the Cook County Jail do not meet federal accessibility requirements.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a decision by U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey of the Northern District of Illinois to decertify a class he had previously certified in a lawsuit against Sheriff Thomas J. Dart.The suit alleges Dart is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act by …