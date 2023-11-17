A website where consumers can buy salon and health care products constitutes a place of public accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of a blind woman’s allegation that HY Supplies Inc. is violating the ADA by failing to make its site compatible with screen-access programs that read text aloud.But he held plaintiff Jocelyn Colon had adequately stated a claim …