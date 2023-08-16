A man who maintains his former employer denied his request for an accommodation that would have protected him against COVID-19 while allowing him to continue working has stated a claim for a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Jackie Robinson’s allegations that his bosses ran afoul of the ADA by refusing to move him to a new position or provide him with better …