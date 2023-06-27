Trips between Chicago and St. Louis via Amtrak’s Lincoln Service will be about 15 minutes quicker starting this week due to track upgrades that allow for increased speeds. The Amtrak line ran its first 110 mph service on Monday, up from 90 mph previously, which would make the one-way trip less than five hours long. The trip is now a full 30 minutes quicker than when the service ran at 79 mph when the project began in 2010. The faster speed doesn’t meet the federal definition of high-speed rail — 125 mph — but the new …