As class actions brought under Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act proceed through litigation, defendants have made a variety of arguments attempting to push courts to define the limits of the somewhat vague statute.The Illinois Supreme Court’s 2019 decision in Rosenbach v. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. was the first opinion to provide interpretive guidance of BIPA, and specifically, what type of injury is required for a person to have standing to bring a private right of action under the statute …