Where district court correctly determined that its ancillary jurisdiction did not extend to dispute under state contract law over terms of contingency agreement between plaintiff and his attorney.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.In November 2019, DeMarco Nichols prevailed in a discrimination action against his employer. The district court entered judgment awarding Nichols $300,000 in compensatory damages and various forms of equitable relief, …