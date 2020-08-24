Since the onset of COVID-19, the courts have been inundated with the creation of new procedures, rules and formats to allow cases to continue to proceed through the court system. The first Domestic Relations order was entered on March 11, and allowed parents to attend mediation and emergency intervention by phone and complete parenting education on line.On March 18, a Domestic Relations order was entered which addressed parenting time guidelines (2020 D 8). In summary, General Order 2020 D 8 provided as follows: • Regular …