A man convicted in a fraud scheme waited too long to file a lawsuit alleging AbbVie Inc.’s testosterone-replacement drug AndroGel caused him to engage in risky behavior, a federal appeals court held.In a non-precedential order, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Alan M. Leschyshyn’s argument that the statute of limitations for filing his personal-injury suit should be tolled because he did not discover that AndroGel was affecting his cognition until he had been using the drug for nine years.That discovery …