On May 21, 1924, Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb murdered a 14-year-old named Bobby Franks. Newspapers called it “the crime of the century.” But what happened afterward?The basic facts are well-known. Leopold and Loeb were brilliant white men who grew up in privilege. Their families were wealthy and stable. In May 1924, they were students at The University of Chicago. Leopold was 19 years old, and Loeb was 18. Both thought they were superior to everyone around them in the way that Friedrich Nietzsche described “supermen …