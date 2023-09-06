When the Illinois Supreme Court issued its opinion in Caulkins v. Pritzker on Aug. 11, pundits said it was a gun control decision. Not so. It was a case about the Illinois constitutional requirements for legislation.The core of the opinion was the challenge to the Protect Illinois Communities Act on the grounds that the bill violated the “three-readings rule.” That is the Illinois Constitution mandate in Article IV, Sec. 8(d) that each house read a bill “by title on three separate days” before final passage. I think this …