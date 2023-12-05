On Dec. 16, 1773, Boston held the most famous tea party in history. Bostonians boarded the East India Tea Company’s cargo ships and threw 342 chests of tea into the harbor.The term “tea party” has become a byword for an anti-tax revolt. Gandhi invoked the Boston Tea Party when he refused to pay the British salt tax in India and led his followers to the sea, where they made their own salt. Modern Americans opposed to taxes call themselves the “tea party movement.”But what really happened that night in Boston? And why?The …