In August, a Montana trial court judge issued Held v. Montana (Montana First Judicial District, Lewis and Clark County, Cause No. CDV-2020-307). That case has rocked the world of environmental litigation because the judge allowed children to sue to protect their current and future rights and because the case put teeth into a state constitutional provision guaranteeing Montanans a “clean and healthful environment … for present and future generations.”On appeal, the Supreme Court of Montana may modify or reverse the trial …