Fifty years ago today, on Dec. 15, 1970, Illinoisans voted to adopt the proposed new constitution, the first new Illinois Constitution in a century. How did Illinois do it? It was not easy. In fact, only 55.5% of those who cast votes that day voted to approve the document. Most of those yes votes came from Chicago, its near suburbs and large downstate cities.One factor favoring the proponents was that they were able to build upon the same organization that campaigned successfully for a call for a convention in 1968. The …