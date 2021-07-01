Today, July 1 is the 50th anniversary of the effective date of the 1970 Illinois Constitution. Our basic charter has arrived at middle age.On the evening of June 30, 1971, the General Assembly was in session, as it always was on June 30th of odd-numbered years. But for the first time, nobody held back the clock. For a 100 years, the legislature had met on “June 30th” and passed bills by that old constitutional deadline, but in fact the date of June 30th also applied to the next few days. Before 1971, the legislature …