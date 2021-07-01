On June 9, 2017, when P. Andre Katz successfully petitioned to become guardian for his mother, Alyce K. Newman, he reportedly knew that his brother Leonard Katz had allegedly used “physical, emotional, and mental control” over Alyce to pressure her into making changes to her estate plan that benefited Leonard at Andre’s expense. And Andre also reportedly knew that Leonard — rather than returning to the law firm that drafted Alyce’s prior plan less than a year earlier — allegedly arranged to have the revisions made by an attorney at Katten Muchin Rosenman in May 2017. But according to the legal malpractice complaint Andre filed on June 27, 2019, it wasn’t until that lawyer was deposed on Nov. 16, 2017, that Andre discovered that the defendants (referred to as “Katten”) allegedly failed “to evaluate Alyce’s capacity to modify her estate plan.” If they had, the complaint contends, “they would have discovered she was in the early stages of dementia and was not capable of making these decisions on her own.”