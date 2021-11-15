In the rush to name so much after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, who remembers his wife, Kitihawa? If he was the Founder of Chicago, then why do we not remember her as also a founder, as the Mother of Chicago? All we know about Kitihawa’s early life is that she was born a member of the Potawatomi Nation, probably in the 1750s in what is now Illinois. We do not know what she looked like or what she sounded like.We surmise that she married the French trader Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable in a Potawatomi ceremony in the 1770s …