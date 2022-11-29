We admire those extraordinary people who act upon the courage of their convictions, whatever the cost. Lyman Trumbull, Illinois lawyer and statesman, was such an exceptional person. All but forgotten today, he was once a notable force in Illinois public life and a principled advocate for what he thought was right.Like many 19th century Illinoisans, Trumbull came to Illinois as a young man. He was born in Connecticut in 1813. When he taught school and read law in Georgia, he saw slavery. In 1837, he moved to southwestern …