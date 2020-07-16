The U.S. Department of Defense, which has the responsibility for naming military bases, is being urged to rename the 10 bases that are named for Confederate generals. As Americans debate that issue, perhaps we should remember the words of one man, Col. Ely S. Parker.When Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, he shook hands with Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s staff officers. He stared at Col. Parker, who had written out the terms of the agreement both Grant and Lee signed. Lee realized that Parker was a Native American …