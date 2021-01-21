What will happen if — more likely, when — the U.S. Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade, the Jan. 22, 1973, decision that held that most decisions about abortion are to be made by a woman and her physician? Roe said that the right to make those decisions was a federal constitutional right.The answer is simple: The 50 states will become the focus for abortion rights and regulations. We can already discern what the battles will be.First, state constitutions will be in play. Vermont has begun the process of amending its state …