These days it seems as if everybody has an idea for improving the U.S. Supreme Court. Most of the proposals concern imposing term limits and increasing the number of justices. Let me offer my two proposals, which I think the court itself would find acceptable.Let’s take term limits first. I think a justice should serve one 30-year, nonrenewable term. On the 30th anniversary of taking his or her seat, the justice would turn into a pumpkin, i.e., no longer serve on the court.Let’s look at the experience in the modern Supreme …