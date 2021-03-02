Elizabeth MacDonough, the Parliamentarian of the U.S. Senate, has taken heat from both parties. In 2015 Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wanted her fired for advising that his attempt to kill the Affordable Care Act violated the Byrd Rule of the Senate. A few days ago, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), whose politics are the opposite of Cruz’s, demanded that MacDonough be fired for other advice regarding the Byrd Rule.Clearly, MacDonough must be doing her job right.The recent controversy concerns an amendment to the Budget …