In November, there is only one amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the ballot. It is the “Workers’ Rights Amendment,” which gives all public and private employees in Illinois the constitutional right to join unions and bargain collectively over issues of wages, hours and working conditions, as well as their “economic welfare.”Its main purpose is to prevent the General Assembly from enacting a “right to work” statute, which would allow people working in a union shop to refuse to join a union while receiving its …