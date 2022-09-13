Illinois Supreme Court chief justice Anne M. Burke announced Monday she is retiring after 16 years on the high court, saying in an exit letter “the race has been run and it is time to pass the gavel to a successor.” Burke will serve her last day Nov. 30 and has appointed 1st District Appellate Justice Joy V. Cunningham to fill her vacancy.Justice Mary Jane Theis will take the chief justice role, which was already set to turn over Oct. 25.Cunningham will be the second Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court …