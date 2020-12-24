The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has updated its technical assistance questions and answers, What You Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA, the Rehabilitation Act, and Other EEO Laws, to address COVID-19 vaccinations.The information can be found in Section K of the guidance. The EEOC guidance provides the following: Employers may mandate COVID-19 vaccinations. Any COVID-19 vaccination that has been approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration is not a medical examination under the Americans with …