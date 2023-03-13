A federal appeals court held a Chicago attorney who understated the compensation he received from a client in a Chapter 7 liquidation case must disgorge his entire fee of $21,500.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that Anthony J. Peraica of Anthony J. Peraica & Associates Ltd. violated Section 329 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code by failing to correct a financial disclosure form that listed his fee as $5,000.U.S. Trustee Patrick S. Layng advised Peraica of his obligation to update the form, Judge …